The Magistrates Court in Lilongwe has convicted three women from Area 24 for allegedly stripping naked a fellow woman suspected of sleeping with the husband of one of the attackers.

In October this year the social media especially facebook and watsapp was awashed with a video clip showing three women molesting a harmless woman suspected of sleeping with one of the attackers’ husband in area 24 in the capital Lilongwe.

In the video clip, one of the women was seen hitting the suspect with a kitchen chair.

At some point, one of the women threw a flower pot on her and broke in pieces after it landed on her head.

The video attracted public outcry and the police reacted swiftly and arrested the three suspects namely; Flora Chinguwo, Norah Chatsika and Gertrude Banda.

The three were charged with a case of committing an act intended to cause grievous harm and insulting the modesty of a woman.

Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha convicted the three after they changed the initial plea of “not guilty” to that of “guilty.”

Meanwhile the presiding magistrate is today scheduled to pass his sentence on three.