There was a total nationwide blackout on Wednesday from 2 pm to 4 pm due to a technical fault that occurred at Nkula B.

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Public relations George Mituka confirmed in an apology statement released on Thursday made available to faceofmalawi.

According to Mituka, three major distribution lines developed a fault leading to the nationwide blackout.

He says the fault has since been rectified but engineers are working to establish its source.

The blackout forced parliament to suspend its Wednesday deliberations as the power backup system at the Parliament Building also developed a fault.