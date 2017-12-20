Self-proclaimed ‘supreme leader’ of the so-called independent country, United States of Mulanje and Thyolo (Must), Vincent Wandale has accused health officials at Zomba Mental Hospital of forcing him to drink psychotic drugs at gun point.

Wandale is at Zomba Mental Hospital following recommendation by a psychiatric from Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in the capital Lilongwe in November this year.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the hospital failed to start administering drugs on Wandale due to court order.

“I am refusing the treatment because I want a private medical practitioner to confirm that I am indeed insane,” Wandale was quoted in the media.

But on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 Wandale accused health officials at Zomba Mental Hospital of harassing him.

“Feeling sad for being held at gun point to drink so called psychotic drugs without my consent today. Murder at Zomba Mental Hospital while the United Nations and human rights organisations watch. I am held guilty without trial. I am being detained for my political opinions. If God wills let it be.” wrote Wandale.

Effort to talk to health officials at Zomba Mental Hospital proved futile.