Zomba Mental Hospital is failing to start treating leader of People’s Land Organization, Vincent Wandale, due to a restriction order that his lawyer, Oscar Taulo, obtained.

In October this year, Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe ordered Wandale, to undergo a psychiatric examination to establish whether he is mentally okay or not.

The results of the mental examination held at Kamuzu Central Hospital in the capital Lilongwe revelead that Wandale was mentally challenged and he was referred to Zomba Mental Hospital for treatment.

Wandale has been at Zomba Mental Hospital for the past two weeks following a court order to have him examined.

But information sourced by this publication indicates that Wandale is yet to start receiving treatment due to the court order.

Wandale obtained the injunction against the order to refer him to Zomba Mental hospital.

More details to come….