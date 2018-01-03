A 90-year-old Ugandan man identified as Rwakaikara has married his 83-year-old virgin, Naom in grand style.

The wedding ceremony was recently held at St. James Cathedral in Hoima District area of Uganda and presided over by the retired Bishop Nathan Kyamanywa, according to online reports.

Bishop Kyamanywa told the congregation that it was not too late to take God’s way, thanking the couple for patiently waiting for their special day.

He said the couple has challenged the young generation to also follow the way of God. He said in his pastoral work, he had never wedded a couple of this age and this has been a blessing to him.

“Its my first time since I started work as Bishop to wed an old virgin woman as Naom. This is amazing and the world will read and learn a lot about you”, he said.

Although Mr Rwakaikara has 10 children, (40 grand children and 59 grand children) from his first (late) wife, his new wife Naom has never married before and doctors have confirmed she was still a first class virgin at 83 as of 24th December 2017.

Until her marriage, Naom was world’s oldest female virgin and has been receiving a lot of money from well wishers to support her principles.