Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that the maize-gate case involving former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda has been moved Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court.

High court judge Dingiswayo Madise made the ruling Wednesday during the commencement of the Judicial review on whether the case should be to a lower court or not.

Madise’s ruling follows reservations by the Anti-Corruption Bureau to have the case continue being tried at the Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court.

ACB expressed dissatisfaction with magistrate Simeon Mdeza and asked for his recusal which he denied.

The graft busting body through its lawyers obtained a certificate from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to commit the case to the high court.

The defence fought the decision by applying for a stay order and a judicial review on the same.