An Indian girl has developed what she claims are rape-proof underwear featuring a lock, a GPS alert for police and a video camera to record an attacker’s face.

Seenu Kumari, who was born into a poor family in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, spent less than £50 in creating the pants which comes with an emergency call button and a combination lock.

The pink garment, which the teenager is hoping to take to the wider market, is also bulletproof and cannot be cut by a knife.



Sexual abuse, rape and child molestation is not uncommon in Uttar Pradesh, with women regularly attacked in the street and rape pornography sold over the counter for as little as 12p.

Kumari said: ‘I have put a smart lock that won’t open till you key in the password. I have also installed an electronic device that is equipped with a GPS and calling facility.

‘When somebody tries to molest a woman, this device will send out messages to relatives of the woman and also to the police.



‘The cop would be able to arrive at the crime scene following the GPS and foil the rape attempt.’

She has also installed a video recorder so that it could capture and store the identity of the culprits.

The teenager added: ‘A woman doesn’t need to wear this underwear always. She can wear it when she is travelling alone or if she finds a place unsafe.

‘This can help save the woman from wicked men who would try to violate her dignity.’



If a woman was to come under attack, a woman wearing the underwear could press a button on the device which would call a pre-set emergency number.

The prototype for the underwear has been sent to the National Innovation Foundation in Allahabad for patenting.

The creator said: ‘If we use better quality of clothes and equipment, it will be ready to be use and sold in the market.’

