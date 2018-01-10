Controversial  Tanzanian Singer, Diamond has been disgraced by a slay queen after she leaked the messages of his advances.

The young lady who identified as Former Miss Day-star University, Camille Kisomo has turned down his advances in publicity way,  she shared a screenshot of whole conversation.

Camille Kisomo

On January 8, 2018,  the beauty posted a photo captioned Look who I found in my DM and her followers could not keep calm.

The riveting model however deleted her account after team Diamond decided to tear her apart for posting the screenshot.

 

 

