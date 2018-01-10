As the day draws near for the country to hold the second tripartite election, Umodzi Party (UP) President Professor John Chisi has said the party will hold its convention this year.

Chisi disclosed this in an interview with faceofmalawi reporter on Wednesday.

According to Chisi, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party met on Tuesday where a number of issues came up and one of it being the party’s convention.

“The Party was registered on August 13 and NEC has resolved that the Party should hold the convention after the month of August,” said Chisi while not disclosing the exact date, budget and venue of the convention.

He further said that every member of the Party is free to contest at any positions including that of the President.

He added: “Members of any political Party are free to join the Party.”

When asked as to whether the party is having any plans of forming a partnership with other opposition political parties, Chisi said any party is welcomed.

“Umodzi Party is ready to go in working relationship with any other political party provided the said parties understand the three pillars of the Party,” he said.