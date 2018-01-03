Zambia`s Foreign Minister has resigned due to swelling corruption in President Lungu`s government.

Writing on his Facebook page, Henry Kalaba said his resignation comes in due to a number of corruption practices going on in Lungu`s government perpetrated by those people supposedly to end such shameful behavior.

“We cannot proceed to manage national affairs with cold indifference when the levels of corruption are swelling and being perpetrated by those who are expected to be the solution,” Kalaba wrote.

“It would appear that the poor Zambians have ceased to be the reason we are holding power.”

However, some people think the move is done deliberately to de-campaign President Lungu who is planning to run for the third term in the next election.

Mr Kalaba is considered as a successor if at all President Lungu decides to call off his move to run for the third term.

Presidential spokesman Amanda Chanda told AFP that government is yet to comment on Kalaba`s resignation since his resignation papers have not been officially received.

For so long, Zambian citizens have been complaining on increased levels of corruption in government since Lungu became president in 2015.