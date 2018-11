Malawians connected to the national power grid will now experience nine hours of blackout up from six hours.

According to Escom CEO Allexon Chiwaya the extension has been implemented due to low water levels in the Shire River where most of the hydro-power is generated from.

However, he assured Malawians that supply will improve soon as they are about to tap 20 Megawatts from neighbouring Zambia.