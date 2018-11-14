A 28 year old tobacco tenant has died after drowning in Lunyina River in Rumphi where he had gone to take a bath.

Rumphi Police Station Publicist, Tupeliwe Kabwilo confirmed the development Monday that the incident occurred Friday at Bale area in the district.

Kabwilo has identified the deceased as Jodi Kayira of Temwamukondo Village in the area of Traditional Authority Wenya in Chitipa District.

The Police Publicist said the deceased on November 9, 2018, left home for Lunyina River to take a bath where he met his fate.

The deceased did not return home until it started getting dark, a development that prompted his colleagues to start a search and they found him floating on water in Lunyina River.

“While bathing he went into deep waters where he failed to swim and drowned. The search party which had gone to look for him found his body floating in the river Friday evening,” said Kabwilo.

She further said Police and medical personnel from Mzokoto Health Centre visited the scene of the incident and medical personnel confirmed that death was due to suffocation.