The body of late Mathews Chikaonda will arrive in the country this coming Saturday through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital Lilongwe, faceofmalawi can reveal.

Chikaonda who once served as Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor died on October 30, 2018 in United States of America after a long illness.

This has been confirmed in a press statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) signed by Chief Secretary to the President Lloyd Muhara made available to FOM’s reporter.

According to Muhara, the plane carrying Chikaonda’s body is expected to land at KIA at around 12 noon.

“The Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to announce that the remains of the late Professor Mathews Chikaonda are expected to arrive in the country on Saturday November 17, 2018 at 12:10 Hours through Kamuzu International Airport.

“His remains will be taken to his residence in Area 43 for a brief ceremony before proceeding to Tembetembe Village, Traditonal Authority Kachindamoto, Mtakataka in Dedza District,” reads in part the statement.

Added Muhara: “The funeral service will start at 12:00 noon on Sunday November 18, 2018 followed by the burial ceremony at Tembetembe Village.”

Earlier this week, President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika ordered that Chikaonda’s funeral be accorded a military honour .

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu will represent President Mutharika at the funeral.