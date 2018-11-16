Police in Kasungu have launched a manhunt for unknown assailants who beheaded a watchman at Chaima primary school mid this week.

Kasungu Police Spokesperson Harry Namwaza confirmed of the development in an interview with the press and identified the deceased as George Phiri.

According to Namwaza, the body of Phiri was found dumped in a near by bush while cut into three pieces.

“Yes I can confirm to you of George Phiri’s death. His body was found in the nearby bush by hunters who reported the matter to the police,” said Namwaza.

He said the police have arrested one person on the matter and the investigations are still going one to arrest other suspect.

Namwaza said the motive behind the killing of the watchman George Phiri is not yet known at present.

More details to come…