BY CHINSINSI CHEKETA

A 13-year-old boy has on Wednesday died after drowning in Lipsyozi river in Nkhotakota District.

Confirming the incident, the district’s deputy police publicist Constable Paul Malimwe identified the deceased as Kingsly Tsumba who hailed from Nyangu village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwadzama in Nkhotakota district.

Constable Malimwe said according to the deceased father, Paul Tsumba, on January 16 this year, the deceased and his friends allegedly went to Lipsyozi River within the village to swim, where he drowned and died on the spot.

“Upon seeing this, the deceased friends rushed to the village to inform elders about the development, unfortunately it was too late to rescue him hence he died” said Malimwe.

Police reports indicate that the Matter was reported to Benga Police unit who together with medical personnel from Benga health centre visited the scene.

Postmortem conducted at Benga health centre revealed that death was due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

Meanwhile, police in the district are strongly warning parents and guardians to look after their children especially during this rainy season so as to avoid similar cases.