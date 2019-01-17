Information reaching faceofmalawi indicates that angry church members have sealed offices of Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Upper Shire Brighton Vita Malasa in Zomba, Malosa for alleged mismanagement and corruption.

The angry congregants this morning stormed Malasa’s offices with a petition demanding his stepping down for alleged corruption and other administrative issues.

The development came hours after the Anglican Church provincial team responsible for Southern Africa shifted a meeting between Bishop Malasa and church members aimed at resolving the differences.

Provincial Secretary for Central Africa Bishop William Mchombo was scheduled to lead the provincial team into hearing out the concerns by the local people, who are pressing for Malasa’s resignation, at a meeting which was to take place at St George Anglican Parish complex.

