A form 3 student from Tate Academy in the commercial capital Blantyre is reported dead after drowning in Mudi River.

The student has been identified as Jimmy Banda, a nephew to former Blantyre City South legislator Jimmy Banda.

According to information made available to this publication, the deceased met his fate on Thursday afternoon as he was coming from School which is located close to Namiwawa Community Day Secondary School.

The body of the deceased was recovered on Friday morning by the communities from Manyowe Township who launched the search with the help of Village Headman Kausiwa.

The death of the student has shocked some people in Manyowe and some took the issue to the social media expressing their disappointment.

“Dark cloud has engulfed as once more; an innocent soul has gone too early. The community was welcomed to a disturbing news of the death of this young man who drowned in Mudi River yesterday as he was coming from Namiwawa school.

“We had a bridge some years ago where the incident happened but negligence by authorities seem to be at play and led to this death,” wrote one of the community members in Manyowe Township.

He added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Banda family.”

Meanwhile funeral details are still sketchy.