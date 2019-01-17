Government has reassured the general public that the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), will remain open to serve all Malawians in accordance to its mandate as a public broadcaster ahead of the forthcoming tripartite elections.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Henry Mussa, made the commitment Wednesday when he visited the public broadcaster in Blantyre.

“I have appealed to MBC as a public broadcaster to rise above petty party politics and serve the nation sincerely in a professional and accountable manner,” said Mussa.

He said with the advent of social media where fake news tends to sensationalize issues, the nation depends on the public broadcaster as a credible source of information.

“I have also asked MBC to share content of national interest with other media houses so that the entire nation is equally informed and educated on matters of national importance,” said Mussa.

In response, MBC Director General, Aubrey Sumbuleta, said that MBC provide fair coverage to all players in the forthcoming tripartite elections.