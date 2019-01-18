undercover journalist who helped expose corruption in African football has been shot dead in the capital Accra, police said Thursday.

The undercover reporter Ahmed Hussein-Suale is said to have been killed on Wednesday night by unknown assailants on a motor bike.

Confirming the incident, Ghanian media reported that the 34-year-old reporter was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck while driving home around 11 pm in Madina, Accra.

Ahmed Husein was part of a team led by award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

A police spokesperson told AFP the journalist was shot in the neck and the chest by unknown gunmen on his way home on Wednesday night.

Confirming the incident, Anas tweeted: “Sad news, but we shall not be silenced. Rest in peace, Ahmed.”

Prior to his death, Husein had made a complaint to police after his pictures were published on national television.

Ghana’s national media regulator condemned the killing and called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

“It will be in the national interest to arrest the perpetrators of this crime,” the commission’s chairman Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo said in a statement.

Ghana’s national media regulator condemned the killing and called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

“It will be in the national interest to arrest the perpetrators of this crime,” the commission’s chairman Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo said in a statement.

Ghanaian journalists condemned the killing of the 34-year-old reporter, who was instrumental in the international football corruption investigation which broke last year.

Football’s world governing body FIFA last October banned former Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi for life and fined him nearly $500,000 after he was seen on camera accepting bribes.

Nyantakyi was accused of requesting $11 million (9.3 million euros) to secure government contracts.

Eight referees and assistant referees were banned for life while 53 officials were subject to 10-year bans. Fourteen officials were exonerated.

The revelations rocked Ghana, where football is the national sport and which prides itself as being a stable democracy in an often turbulent region.

Ahmed was Anas’ key partner

They added in the statement, however, that they are “terribly devastated by the dastardly act, but remain unshaken in our resolve to pursue nation-wreckers and make corruption a high-risk activity in the country.”

”We call on the security agencies to unmask the elements behind this assassination and bring them to book,” the statement added.

Source : AFP