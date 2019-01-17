His face has been splashed on local and international papers as he gallantly rescued and directed survivors of the Tuesdays attack at 14 Riverside complex.

Meet Inayat Kassam, the man who saved lives during the Westgate attack in 2013 and on Tuesday stepped up again to be among the first responders.

Kenyans across the country have been paying glowing tribute to Mr Kassam, calling him a hero for his selfless sacrifice to rescue victims trapped in Dusit D2 Hotel.

On 21st September 2013, after four masked gunmen attacked Westgate shopping mall and killed at least 67 people, he was among the first people who rushed to the scene of attack

Mr Kassam is not a police officer. He is a licensed firearm holder and a security instructor who trains people on how to use weapons at a shooting range.

According to his bio, Kassam offers classes, courses, and workshop training in Nairobi. In addition, he offers combative and survival training.

They include H. E. A. T. (Hostile Environment Awareness Training), Carjacking – Mitigation and survival, Response To Active Shooter Scenario and Unarmed Personal Preservation (Advanced, offered on EDA Krav Maga platform) among others.

He is an experienced combatives and shooting instructor, in addition to being an EDA Krav Maga Instructor.

Mr Kassam is the Managing Director of Scorpio Africa Ltd based in Nairobi.

His team provides security management and training in the form of security personnel, unarmed/armed training and certified firearm training (based upon the ITA South African curriculum).

He is certified as an Advanced Tactical Shooting Instructor with ITA, and has also trained with various entities such as SKOPOS, ACT, and AMOK over the course of the last 9 years.

Here is how Kenyans described Kassam and what they want the government to do to recognise his service.