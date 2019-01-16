A domestic row ended tragically in Gilgil town in Kenya after a 28-year-old husband reportedly stabbed to death his 23-year-old wife.

According to NairobiNews, the woman returned to her house on Monday spotting a new hairstyle which her husband disapproved. The couple eventually got into a fight.

“The husband insisted that he was not “comfortable” with the new hair look, but the wife remained adamant, sparking off a bitter exchange of words between the two,” a neighbour told NairobiNews.

“The two engaged in a physical fight before the husband fatally wounded his wife. He, too, sustained injuries,” said the Gilgil divisional police boss Emmanuel Opuru.

Mr Opuru said police are in the initial stages of investigations. “We understand the two picked up a quarrel after the woman returned home spotting a new hair look, but we are still investigating,” added Mr Opuru. The police boss disclosed the suspect was first rushed to hospital where he was treated and later locked up at the Gilgil Police Station. The man has told police that his wife first attacked him before stabbing herself. Mr Opuru said the suspect was assisting police with investigations. He said the man will be arraigned in court on Wednesday.