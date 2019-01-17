The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has rebuffed the claims by one of the aspiring presidential candidate Ras Chikomeni Chirwa that it had tipped him to win the forthcoming May 21, 2019 tripartite election.

Ras Chikomeni who is one of the 18 Presidential aspirants that have collected nomination papers is on record to have claimed that MEC tipped him to win the polls.

But MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa quashed the claims.

“None of our staff members or commissioners tipped Ras Chikomeni that he will win the presidential polls with a landslide,” said Mwafulirwa.

He said that when aspiring candidates or their agents collect nomination papers from the electoral body, they are treated equally without discrimination.

“They are offered advice on how to fill the nomination paper and it ends there,” he said.

Mwafulirwa said MEC is not into partisan politics.

MEC has since urged all candidates to focus on their manifestos and not mire others to gain political mileage.