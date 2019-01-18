Police in Mzimba are keeping in custody Joseph Chinula, 62, for killing his wife, Mariam Moyo, 54 of Charles Chinula Village in Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in Mzimba District.

According to Mzimba Police deputy publicist, Catherine Nsolomba, the couple picked a quarrel over the money which was sent to them by their son who works in South Africa.

“The son on January 8 (2019) sent them K 40,000 to be used for farming. The suspect is reported to have taken K 6,000 and used it for his own purposes.

“When the wife asked him about the K6, 000, Chinula became angry and hit his wife on the head with a hammer,” said Nsolomba.

She said the deceased was then rushed to Mzimba District Hospital where she was referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital. She was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem results indicated that the deceased died due to head injury following an assault with a blunt object.

Chinula comes from Charles Chinula Village in the area of Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in Mzimba District.