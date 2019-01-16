A 29-year-old nurse is under fire after allegedly sending nude photos to boyfriend as well as recorded clips of patients in labour.

The nurse identified as Kundai Chitate who works at Masvingo general hospital in Zimbabwe allegedly recorded screaming and groaning patients in labour and sent the audio clips to her boyfriend identified as Tichafara Mugumbate.

Report has it that apart from sending audio clips of women in labour, Kundai was also in the habit of sending her nudes to Tichafara.

Below is one of their chats

The nurse was exposed by the South Africa-based ex-boyfriend after they broke up two weeks ago.

“The recording of the patient screaming in labour… I sent it to him by mistake,” Kundai said when exposed.

“As for the nudes, they are mine yes. I used to send him when we were still in a relationship but when we broke up he started acting weird and posting them in different WhatsApp groups.”

“His family and my family are aware of what he is doing. They have tried to talk him out of it but he won’t listen.”