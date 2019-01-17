A six month-old baby in Mangochi district has died after being hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser whilst on her mother’s back.

Mangochi Police Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi has identified the victim as Hawa James of Kapyepye village in the area of traditional authority Chimwala in Mangochi.

Daudi said that the accident occurred on 16th January at Mphwanya village in the area of traditional authority Chimwala along Mangochi-Liwonde road.

According to Daudi, Jayson Lallubuha,37 was driving the motor vehicle registration number KK9861 from the direction of Liwonde heading Mangochi.

“Upon arrival at Mphwanya village due to speeding he hit a female pedestrian Patuma Bwanali, 22 years who had her baby on the back and was walking on the diversion earth road heading same direction,” said Daudi.

The baby sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot due to the magnitude of the accident while the mother sustained facial bruises and is admitted at Mangochi district hospital.

The driver escaped unhurt and the motor vehicle which is fitted with steal front bumper had no damages at all

Meanwhile, the driver has been arrested and will appear before court after the investigations are over.