An Indonesian woman has been arrested for burning her husband after he refused to give her the password of his phone.

Local media reports that the victim, Dedi Purnama was working to repair roof tiles of their house when his wife, Ilham Cahyani asked for the password to his phone.

The 26-year-old husband refused and the pair got into an argument.

East Lombok Police Chief Made Yogi says Purnama then climbed down from the roof and hit his wife as the argument continued.

The wife then grabbed a petrol can and poured the flammable liquid over her husband before setting him ablaze using a lighter.

A witness identified only as Oji ran to the scene after seeing flames and helped to put them out.

The husband was then rushed to a local hospital for treatment but he died two days later.

Meanwhile, Cahyani has been arrested and reportedly remains in custody at East Lombok Regional Police Station, although it is unclear if she has been charged.

The investigation is ongoing.