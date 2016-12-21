The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) Annual General Meeting has re- elected Reverend Felix Chingota and Father Peter Mulomole as its chairman and Publicity Secretary respectively.

Chingota was elected unopposed on Tuesday at the committee’s annual general meeting that was held at Mount Soche Hotel in the commercial capital Blantyre.

Speaking after the election, Chingota said he will continue discharging his duties without fear or favour.

“It is encouraging that people can notice how I have run PAC,” said Chingota.

Apart from Chingota and Mulomole, the meeting also saw Rev Dr Mark Mkandawire being voted as Board Secretary General taking over from Father Emmanuel Chimombo.

The treasurer general post went to Fr Emmanuel Makalande of Anglican church.

Mrs Lonely Laja, Martin Chiphwanya of CCJP, Rev Mrs Matabwa and Rev Mrs Maureen Tchuwa were elected as PAC Members.