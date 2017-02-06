As a state grain marker, Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) continues to sell its maize at an exorbitant price (MK12,500 per 50kg bag), vendors have reduced the prices of a 50 kg bag by 16.67 percent, FaceofMalawi can reveal.

The development comes amid controversy over Zambia maize-gate involving some top officials in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Most vendors in the Southern and Central regions are selling a 50 kg bag of maize at K10,000 with some selling it at as low as K9,800.

Speaking in an interview with FaceofMalawi reporter, Vendors at Mbayani Market in the commercial capital attributed the maize drop to availability of the commodity and the nearing of maize harvesting season.

Luanar associate professor, David Mkwambisi attributed the drop in maize prices to prospects of good maize harvest this year.

“There is a lot of food in the country. If you go to most maize selling points, you will not find people queuing for maize,” Mkwambisi was quoted as saying in the local daily papers.

He also faulted statistics government released on natural food deficits, saying the situation was exaggerated.