The High Court in Lilongwe have granted American pop star Madonna approval to adopt Malawian baby twins from Mchinji.

Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula has confirmed the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

The confirmation comes barely two weeks after the pop star denied media reports, saying that she has filed an application at the High Court for the adoption of the two twins namely Stella and Esther.

The development means that Madonna will now be having four Children from Malawi, the first being David Banda adopted in 2008.

A year later she adopted a Malawian girl, Mercy Jones, from the Kondanani Children’s Village in Chichiri, in Malawi’s second largest city Blantyre.