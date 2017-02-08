Former President Dr. Joyce Banda who is also founder of opposition People’s Party (PP) will be returning home on February 18, 2017, faceofmalawi can reveal.

Banda left the country just after the May 20, 2014 tripartite election which saw the then opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika emerging victorious.

The trip attracted countrywide speculations with others accusing her of running away from the cashgate scandal which happened during her reign but Banda trashed the accusations on several times.

In a statement released today from her house signed Andekuche Chanthunya, says Banda will arrive in the country on February 18, 2017 through Kamuzu International Airport.

According to the statement, Banda left the country in order to give enough time to the incumbent President of Malawi to work without pressure and any political influences that could be linked to her.

“During her stay outside of Malawi over the years, Former President Banda engaged in several research projects, attended high level delegation meetings comprising current and former heads of states across the globe.

“Madame Banda also visited several places in Europe, America and Africa in her capacity as former President of Malawi, researcher and Philanthropist,” reads in part the statement.

Added Chanthunya: “Former president Dr. Joyce Banda who dedicated all her life to charity work,also took this time to raise some funds for Her Joyce Banda foundation.”

Chanthunya said Banda’s homecoming trip is clear indication that that she is innocent and not afraid of any cash gate trumped up cases.

“Dr. Joyce Banda’s coming back home is a clear sign that she is innocent and not afraid of any cash gate trumped up cases against her by the current government, Dr.Banda wants to prove her innocence to the world and clear her name on cash gate.

“All Malawians must take not that the coming in of Banda automatically does not stop her from assuming her office as President of the Peoples Party, this is in readiness of a PP convention slated for August this year,” added Chanthunya.

Meanwhile PP Interim President Uladi Mussa is yet to comment on Banda’s homecoming trip.