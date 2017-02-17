Kaloswe Commuter and Courier Limited has dragged to court the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) for breach of contract which also allegedly led to loss of business for the Zambian private company.

The development comes barely days after the joint Parliamentary inquiry on Zambia maize-gate questioned ADMARC for signing two contracts with Kaloswe and ZCF of Zambia.

According to information sourced by FaceofMalawi reporter, company through its lawyer Mwansa Mukoloba on Wednesday applied to the High Court in Zambia to amend writ of summons and claims and add ADMARC to a case in which Kaloswe sued Zambia Cooperation Federation (ZCF) in October last year.

Kaloswe is also demanding from the two a payment of $13,000,000 (K9.6 billion) being the difference between the $34.5 milion paid by the PTA Bank and the contract sum of $21,500,000.

Mukoloba also said that Kaloswe is suing for general damages and special damages worth $3million (K2.2 billion) from both Admarc and ZCF.

Meanwhile ADMARC officials are yet to respond to the matter.