Police in Ntcheu district have arrested a 25 year-old Lameck Mangreen for allegedly defiling a three year-old girl.

The suspect, who hails from Chiluzi village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Ganya in the district, committed the offence on February 17 2017.

Medical report also showed that the girl was indeed defiled.

Meanwhile, the suspect is remanded at Ntcheu Prison waiting to appear in Court to answer defilement charges contrary to Section 138 (1) of the Penal Code.