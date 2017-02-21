A man from Nyakoe, Kisii county is on the run after he cut the hand of his best friend on Friday, February 17, after he found him in bed with his wife.

The man identified as Richard Omoke, 40, was also left with stabs on his head by his friend Vincent Gwaro, 37, who ambushed him on the act with his wife, Daisy.

Gwaro was in a funeral night vigil when he was informed that his wife had been seen with Omoke in their rental house nearby. Gwaro, angry, left the vigil and went straight to the house where he found Omoke and Daisy on a mattress on the floor, in the act.

Kisii man finds his wife in bed with his best friend… then the worst happens

He took a panga and cut off Omoke’s left hand and stabbed him on the head several times.

He then took out his phone and called those at the funeral night vigil and told them to go to the scene and see what had happened. On arrival, they found Omoke writhing in pain, with his chopped hand on the floor. He was also bleeding profusely.

Gwaro and Daisy had disappeared from the scene. Omoke was rushed to the nearest dispensary and later referred to the Tenwek Hospital in Bomet for further treatment. His hand was kept at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The incident was confirmed by Marani OCPD Benjamin Kimwele who also said that victim had yet again attacked in 2016 after being found with a married woman.