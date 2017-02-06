President Arthur Peter Mutharika Monday met United Republic of Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr. Augustine Mahiga at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The meeting comes on the heel of a meeting that President Mutharika held recently with Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in Ethiopia.

Mahiga was in the country to attend the Fourth Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) between the two countries that took place from 3-5 February 2017 at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

The two countries signed two agreements on Bilateral Air Services (BASA) and Cooperation in Diplomatic and Political Consultations.

The last such meeting took place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in 2003 and the next one is scheduled for Tanzania in 2019 but annual review meetings will be held to check progress of the agreements.

Other agreements discussed at the meeting that will be concluded soon according to the two ministers include those on health, agriculture, immigration, defence, broadcasting, information and communications technology, trade and investment, tourism, police, prisons, education and gender.