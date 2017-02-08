Mwanza District Commissioner Jack Ngulube has been arrested together with two officials for allegedly being involved being involved in the plunder of Local Development fund (LDF) while at Mangochi District Council.

The other two are a procurement officer for Mangochi District Council, Michael Khoko as well as a businessman identified as Malison Mpiwu.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala confirmed the arrest of the three in an interview with Daily Times newspaper, saying the three defrauded the government through fraudulent procurement procedures that date back to 2014.

“Our officers are currently interviewing the three and they will take them to court where they will be formally charged. But the charges are to do with misappropriation of LDF,” Ndala said.

The three are being kept at Mangochi Police Station pending their court appearance.