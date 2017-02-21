You may think you’d never cheat on your other half, but not only is it much more common than you’d think, there is also an age when you’re most likely to do so…

It’s pretty worrying but during marriage 60 per cent of men and 45 per cent of women will cheat on their spouse at some point, reports the Indy100.

What’s even more concerning is men are seven per cent more likely to have an affair than women, according to a study by University of New Hampshire.

Intriguingly, the research claims men and women have two very different ways of working out if an affair is worth their time.

Apparently women assess how much of a good father their partner already is to their child and how much ‘education’ and ‘financial stability’ they bring to a relationship, before they choose to cheat.

According to the research though, Men don’t seem to think about these things quite so much…

Interestingly, the older you get, the more likely you are to want to cheat, with 55 being the peak ‘cheating’ age for men and 45 for women.

Bizarrely, after these ages, the chances and perhaps the desire to cheat is diminished significantly for both sexes.

Perhaps people tackle these disconcerting statistics, by embarking on open relationships and cheating ‘honestly’ on their partners.

Several studies published in the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy showed some very interesting results, including the fact one-in-five Americans have engaged in ‘non-monogamous relationships.’

Another study claimed ‘older adults in open relationships reported being happier, healthier and more sexually active than the general population of similar age and relationship status.’