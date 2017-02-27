A randy lecturer who had been sleeping with female students for marks at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Niger State, has finally caught red-handed.

The lecturer identified as Ishaq Yusuf popularly known as I. G. Yusuf, according to a member of the National Youth Service Corps, Simon Adunnu, is in the department of English in the institution and had been victimizing female students with his incessant demands for sex for marks.

According to the story, Yusuf had been troubling a 400-level student for sex so she could pass her course and the distraught girl reported the matter to her boyfriend and the guy and some friends came up with a plan to set up the randy man up.

On the day of reckoning, he had gone to the girl’s apartment to keep a date with the sex rendezvous when the guys cornered him and stripped him naked.

Confirming the incident, the school management in a statement posted on its official portal said it had set up a committee to investigate what it described as ugly and unfortunate incident.

The statement reads, “The University Management is aware of the recent Unfortunate incident between a male lecturer and a female student. In view of this, Management has set up a Committee to investigate the immediate and remote cause(s) of the incident. The Committee is headed by the deputy Vice -Chancellor and involve all stakeholders in the matter.

“Accordingly, all parties involved are hereby advised to exercise restraint. The University community and the general public are assured of the Management’s resolve to take appropriate disciplinary action against any party found guilty after the investigation.”

Meanwhile, other female students say they are willing to come forward with evidence to prove that I.G Yusuf had been victimizing them for several years.