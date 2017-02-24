American ambassador to Malawi, Virginia Palmer, has promised that her country will build more health centres and education institutions in commercial city of Blantyre.

Speaking on Wednesday after she visited Blantyre District Council, Palmer said it is sad that Blantyre has less and poor health and education facilities.

“ Our focus is to prioritize Blantyre District in ensuring that there are necessary interventions to help in the reduction of HIV/AIDS and also build more boarding schools not only in Blantyre but also across the country to bring education closer to young girls.” Said Palmer.

Due to lack of funds, Makata and Soche health centre construction projects are currently at halt.

Speaking on the development, the District Commissioner for Blantyre, Bennet Nkalasa expressed his gratitude and pledged his commitment to foster the relationship that the council has with all US Government Agencies working in Blantyre.

“We are excited that the US Ambassador has set Blantyre as one of the key priority districts that needs urgent support in the health and education sectors and we are happy for such a commitment,” said Nkalasa.