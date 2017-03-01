President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has fired the vocalist John Kapito who is also Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) Executive Director from Southern Region Water Board as chairman.

This has been disclosed in a press statement issued recently of the shakeup in government parastatal boards.

According to the statement, Kapito who recently made headlines when he released his report backing the fired Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda in maize-gate scandal has been replaced by labour activist Luther Mambala.

Below is the full statement:

PARASTATAL BOARDS APPOINTMENTS

On 20th February, 2017, the Government announced the appointment of new boards of directors of statutory corporations following the expiry of the mandate of previous ones or the dissolution of the previous ones.

A list of eighteen (18) Boards was attached. Attached now is a list of three (3) Boards.

As a corrigenda, it is hereby published for general knowledge that the Board of Directors for the National Herbarium and Botanical Gardens is chaired by Dr. James Maida and not Bishop Brighton Malasa as earlier announced. Bishop Malasa remains Chairperson of the Board of Directors for Airport Development Limited.

Lloyd Muhara

CHIEF SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT

27th February, 2017

SOUTHERN REGION WATER BOARD

Chairperson : Mambala, Luther Mr.

Members : Chilewe, Ken Mr.

: Kalembo, T/A

: Phiri, Peter Pastor

: Laisi, Ruth Mrs

: Mandowa, Wellington Mr

: Mlotha, Yona Mr

: Namatumbo, George Mr

: Chikukula, Joyce Ms

: Maulidi, Baxter Rev

: Representative of Local Authorities

: Three (3) Ex-officio members as prescribed

be Law

SMALL MEDIUM ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE

Chairperson : Mbewe, Lance Mr.

Members : Harawa, Ngozi Mr.

: Massah, Boniface Mr.

: Gondwe, Winnie

: Likomwe, Ronald Mr.

: Maone, T/A

: Mgwira, Judith Mrs

: Mwakasungura, Undule

: Ndende, Francis, Mr.

: Dinala, Chabulika, Sheik

: Wachepa, Dennis Mr.

: Secretary for Industry, Trade and Tourism

– Ex-officio

: Secretary for Labour, Sports, Youth and

Culture – Ex-officio

: Secretary for Labour, Sports, Youth and

Culture – Ex-officio

: Comptroller of Statutory Corporations

– Ex-officio

: Secretary to the Treasury – Ex-officio

PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP COMMISSION

Chairperson : Gama, Lamion, Mr

Members : Changaya, Frederick Mr.

: Bodole, Elia Mr.

: Msonda, Ken Mr.

: Mkandawire, Rosemary Ms

: Secretary to the Treasury – Ex-officio

: Secretary for Industry, Trade and Tourism

– Ex-officio

: Secretary for Economic Planning and

Development

: Solicitor General and Secretary for Justice