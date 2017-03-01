Three prostitutes have been arrested in Lagos for attacking each other and causing grievous hurt on their colleagues.

The suspects identified as Helen Gabriel, Joy Johnson and Ene Ahmed were arraigned on two counts following a report that they attacked one sex worker Joy Opara and three others during a fight over a client.

The police prosecutor told the court that the case was reported at the police station on February 21, 2017 after fight broke out between the prostitutes.

The prosecutor said on that date, the complainant reported that the defendants formed a common intention and attacked her and her colleagues and inflicted serious injuries on their bodies with razor blades.

He said the incident was due to a little misunderstanding over a customer.

The prosecutor noted that the first defendant was one who used the razor blade on the girls, while the second and the third defendant were her girls.

When charges were raised on them, the defendant, Gabriel pleaded guilty while the second and third defendants pleaded not.

The judge permitted bail to the second and third defendants in the sum of N30.000 and one surety each in in like sum while ordering that Gabriel to be remanded in prison custody until the complainant was discharged from the hospital where she was taken for treatment.

The judge adjourned the case to march 7, 2017 for further hearing.