Cecilia Khofi (Miss Malawi 2017):

The 23-year-old holds a bachelor of science in nutrition obtained from Chancellor College. She is currently working with the Ministry of Health.

Nthanda Lizzie Manduwi ( 1st Princess) :

Aged 21, holds a degree in Social Sciences (double majoring in economics and demography) from the Chancellor College.

Yvonne Kamanga (2nd Princess):

The 23-year-old holds a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) and is currently finalising her master of science at the same college.