Powerful prayers have been called for Desmond Elliot, a popular Nollywood actor and Lagos State House of Assembly member, by Celestine Micheal, a Nigerian pastor, who said Elliot’s life is in grave danger.

Read below what the pastor wrote on his Facebook page.

“While praying on some issues on the mount this morning, I fell into a trance like it happens most times I pray.

“I saw some people mourning Desmond Elliot the Nollywood actor, scriptwriter and movie producer now turned politician. Please family join me pray that no evil agenda succeeds over him and his family.

“The Lord show him mercy anywhere he missed it, cause him to know his God and fulfill divine purpose. Remember God reveals to redeem.”

Desmond Elliot has ventured into politics and have won the bid to represent a constituency in Nigeria called Surulere constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2015.

He defeated another politician called Bayo Smith, the candidate of a separate party called Peoples Democratic.