By Robert Kumwenda

People in Kachere Township have commended a local Non-Governmental Organization Concerned Youth Organization (CYO) for changing immoral behavior among members of the community.

Alex Dimba Secretary for village development committee said under the project called promoting citizen participation and service charter the bad behavior of drug and alcohol abuse which was rampant among the youth has been changed.

He said people are now taking care of their surrounding areas like clearing their surrounding areas and the market.

Loveness Kanyoza who looks after Kumadzi resthouse in Kachere said all the girls that were pregnant have been removed at the resthouse and some have been send back to school.

She also said the girls that were raising their children at the resthouse were also removed.

Chimwemwe Kaonga programmes officer for CYO said the aim of the project is to sensitize the members of the community to ensure that Blantyre City Assembly and duty bearers are taking part in issues relating to health of the people.

He said that as an organization they see that they have achieved their goals because people from the Blantyre City assembly have been coming to discuss with members of the community of issues that affect them.

“People are able to discuss with their councilors on various development projects. We intend to reach out to other townships about the service charter,” he said.

The primary target of the project is women and the youth and is being funded by Tilitonse fund to a tune of 29 million kwacha.