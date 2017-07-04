Fatal road accident involving a motorcycle has claimed two lives in Dowa district.

Dowa Police spokesperson, Richard Kaponda confirmed of the accident in an interview with state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

According to Kaponda, the accident occurred at Kamkwamba area near Dowa Turn-Off Roadblock along the Lilongwe—Kasungu M1 road in the district.

Kaponda said that the accident occurred when the motorcyclist lost control of the motorcycle and hit a pedestrian, who was going the opposite direction.

Both the rider and the pedestrian were pronounced dead upon arrival at Lumbadzi Health Centre and Kamuzu Central Hospital, respectively.