It has been reveled that at least three people worldwide are infected with totally untreatable “superbug” strains of gonorrhoea which they are likely to be spreading to others through oral sex, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday.

Low condom use is also being blamed for the rise of a new strain of the sexually transmitted disease.

The WHO said the situation was now fairly grim as three people worldwide are known to be suffering from a completely untreatable form of the disease which could be spread to others, reports RTÉ.

The symptoms of gonorrhoea include pain or burning when peeing, unusual discharge and in some women, bleeding between periods. If untreated, it can cause infertility.

It can infect the genitals, throat and rectum and the WHO said over-use of antibiotics is to blame.

“When you use antibiotics to treat infections like a normal sore throat, this mixes with the Neisseria species in your throat and this results in resistance,” said Dr Teodora Wi of the WHO.

To put it bluntly, blowjobs can cause gonorrhoea bacteria to end up in the throat and develop immunity alongside the throat bacteria, leading to an untreatable strain of the STD.

“In the US, resistance (to antibiotics) came from men having sex with men because of pharyngeal infection,” added Dr Wi.

As ever, contraceptives are the best way to protect yourself against getting an STD.

Regular STD checks are also important for catching any diseases early and treating them.