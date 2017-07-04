A lunatic nearly gave a Ghanaian pastor a thorough beating during a roadside deliverance that went totally wrong. A Ghanaian pastor got more than he bargained for after he was nearly beaten up by a madman he was trying to forcefully deliver on the road.

In a video trending on social media, the unnamed pastor could be seen forcefully trying to deliver the madman on the road as onlooker watched.

The drama got more intense when the madman took another route only for the pastor to accost and wrestle him to the floor shouting ‘blood of Jesus’ at him.

