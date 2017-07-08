A bizarre footage has emerged of a furious woman staging a naked protest outside a car dealer’s home.

According to Daily Mail UK, the video was shot in the Brazilian state of Santa Catrina and shows the angry 29-year-old tearing down the man’s fence.

It is believed the woman had purchased a car from the dealer several hours earlier, but that it broke down not long after.

She explained to police officers that she had called the owner but he had refused to repair it.

Footage of the peculiar protest was captured by a passerby on June 21.

The woman can be heard ranting about ‘bad service’ as she tears down a black metal gate at the entrance to a forecourt where the dealer lives.