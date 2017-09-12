Police are desperately in search for a teller supervisor at First Merchant Bank (FMB), Mzuzu branch after he stole K3million cash by tricking his fellow staff.

Mzuzu police relations officer, Martin Bwanali identified the suspect as Thomas Misiyo, FMB teller supervisor at Mzuzu branch.

Reports say on Monday around 9 a.m, the suspect approached a teller at the said bank saying that he needed to get K3 million cash for a customer and he would come back with a cheque.

“As he is the in charge of the tellers at the branch, the teller swallowed his lie and he got out of the bank and never showed up even a time later, Bwanali said.

The rest of the tellers suspected something fishy had been done and police were later informed.

As of this time, the suspect is still out of sight and police have launched a search for him.