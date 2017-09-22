Fiscal Police in Botswana have arrested Brian Makoti, who allegedly swindled Blantyre Water Board (BWB) of K128 million and fled the country.

It is alleged that Makoti, working as Corporate Client Officer for the board, together with his co-accused, Obi Liwonde opened an illegal account at Nedbank in Blantyre in the name of BWB Welfare.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Isaac Norman confirmed of the arrest in an interview with the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC 1).

According to Norman, the office of the Director of Public Prosecution DPP has already started facilitating the extradition of the suspect from Botswana to Malawi.

Liwonde is still at large