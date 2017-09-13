The maize-gate case involving former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda and two others is scheduled to commence on Thursday at the High Court in the commercial capital Blantyre.

Chaponda was arrested in June alongside Director of Transglobe Export Produce Limited, Rashid Tayub and Grace Mijiga Mhango.

The case was postponed on July 9 following the strike by Judiciary support staffs who were demanding house allowances from government.

Earlier last month, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed for an application to the Judiciary asking the allocation of the new dates for the case hence the commencement of the case tomorrow.

According to information at hand, the state will parade more than 20 witnesses.

Meanwhile the defence team says it’s ready for the case.